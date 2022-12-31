Wealth Architects LLC Sells 704 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VEU stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

