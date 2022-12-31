Wealth Architects LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,043 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $252,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $36,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 33,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.22 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $173.68.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.