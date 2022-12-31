Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 3,100 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $104.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

