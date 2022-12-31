Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 366 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

