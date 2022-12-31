Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $248.05 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.75 and its 200 day moving average is $239.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.