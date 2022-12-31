Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $83.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

