Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 55.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

