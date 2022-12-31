Webster Bank N. A. Sells 62 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.