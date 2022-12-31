Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 68.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 205.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 81.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 361,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Weibo by 39.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Price Performance

WB stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. Weibo has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weibo Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

