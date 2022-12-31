Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,047 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after buying an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.11. 1,994,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,455. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $323.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

