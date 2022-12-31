Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.37. 2,922,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,123. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.