Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,340 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 938,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

