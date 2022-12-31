Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 653 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 2.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK remained flat at $375.12 during midday trading on Friday. 499,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,501. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $237.61 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

