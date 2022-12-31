Westpark Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Westpark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 5.1% of Westpark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 152.3% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

TQQQ stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $85.94.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

