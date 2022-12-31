Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,501. The stock has a market cap of $476.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

