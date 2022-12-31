Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $84.52 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

