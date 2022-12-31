WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 164,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 165,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTSX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,524,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 569,227 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 644,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 243,121 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 344,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.