Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,570 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.65% of Workiva worth $66,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,135. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

