Wrapped BNB Price Tops $244.42 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $907.51 million and $50.53 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $244.42 or 0.01475713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,712,913 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

