Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $247.80

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $247.80 or 0.01492859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $914.11 million and approximately $44.00 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,688,971 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

