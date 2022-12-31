Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.37 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.37 billion and $23,342.47 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,509,377,667 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

