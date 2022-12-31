XRP Reaches Market Cap of $17.16 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00002059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XRP has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and approximately $546.75 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002426 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007576 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461577 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.03004097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,184,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,500,506 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
