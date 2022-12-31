XRP (XRP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $351.84 Million

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion and $351.84 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007592 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00462117 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.28 or 0.03005033 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,184,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,500,506 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
