XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $39.50 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. XYO has a total market capitalization of $39.50 million and $337,811.73 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00036467 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018384 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00227519 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000097 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

