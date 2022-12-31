Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$101.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.39 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Yext Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.53 on Friday. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Yext news, Director Julie Richardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at $499,037.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yext by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Yext by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 920,948 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Yext by 88,631,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 886,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yext by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after buying an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

