Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$101.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.39 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.
Yext Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.53 on Friday. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yext by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Yext by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 920,948 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Yext by 88,631,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 886,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yext by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after buying an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
