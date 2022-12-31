Zazove Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 342,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 423,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 75,495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after buying an additional 125,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 92,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $9.10 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.41 million. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

