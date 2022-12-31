Zazove Associates LLC Buys Shares of 299,073 Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 299,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KMF opened at $7.51 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

