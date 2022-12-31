Zazove Associates LLC Invests $181,000 in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 382,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

AFT opened at $12.34 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

