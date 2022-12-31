Zazove Associates LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $38,113,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.