Zazove Associates LLC Takes Position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 384,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DWACW opened at $3.43 on Friday. Digital World Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Digital World Acquisition Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

