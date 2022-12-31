Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $364.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.55 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.25 EPS.

ZS opened at $111.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $105.74 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.97.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Zscaler by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

