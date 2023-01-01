18,571 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Incyte comprises 2.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

INCY stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

