2,249 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.07. 1,554,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,948. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

