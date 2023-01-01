2,368 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after buying an additional 99,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after purchasing an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.90. 472,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,119. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

