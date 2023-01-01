3,336 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $109.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.