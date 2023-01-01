5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in December

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

5N Plus Stock Down 1.5 %

FPLSF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008. The company has a market cap of $174.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FPLSF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.