8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $7.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of EGHT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 407,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

