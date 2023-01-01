96,159 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Purchased by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Parsons accounts for approximately 3.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Parsons as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,414,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Parsons by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. 198,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

