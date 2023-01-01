ABBC Coin Trading Down 8.8% This Week (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $89.99 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,749,276 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

