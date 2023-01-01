ABCMETA (META) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $30.43 million and approximately $11,622.89 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00037409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00227588 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00030992 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,834.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

