Ace Cash Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Ace Cash has a total market cap of $48.62 million and approximately $818.30 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24886202 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $778.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

