ACT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after purchasing an additional 187,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,909,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 78,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 126,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 81,452 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

