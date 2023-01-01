ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

ACT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.67 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

