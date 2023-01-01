ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $422,330.72 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ACV Auctions Stock Up 2.4 %
ACVA opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $105.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.36 million. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
