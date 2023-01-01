AECOM (ACM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $84.93 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

