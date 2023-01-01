aelf Reaches Market Cap of $82.97 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $82.97 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004333 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007402 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,488,946 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.