AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,000 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the November 30th total of 359,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of AeroClean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroClean Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroClean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AeroClean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroClean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroClean Technologies by 4,519.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 286,168 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroClean Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AERC opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 million and a PE ratio of -11.18. AeroClean Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. AeroClean Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.08% and a negative net margin of 578.61%.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications.

Featured Stories

