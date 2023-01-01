Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Agiliti Stock Performance

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.31. 205,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Agiliti by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Agiliti by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,660,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Agiliti to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.