Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $856.71 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aidi Finance (BSC) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00460780 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.43 or 0.03016203 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.24 or 0.29485234 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.