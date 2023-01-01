Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AC. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cormark raised their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AC opened at C$19.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a PE ratio of -2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.14. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at C$740,675.05. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,463,734.55. Insiders sold 49,023 shares of company stock valued at $937,909 over the last quarter.

About Air Canada

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

